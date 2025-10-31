Left Menu

AIADMK Expels Senior Leader Sengottaiyan Amidst Internal Party Strife

K A Sengottaiyan, a senior leader of AIADMK, has been expelled from the party for associating with ousted members. This move follows his recent appearance with former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran. His expulsion highlights ongoing internal conflicts within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:19 IST
AIADMK Expels Senior Leader Sengottaiyan Amidst Internal Party Strife
Sengottaiyan
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turn of events, AIADMK senior leader and Gobichettipalayam legislator K A Sengottaiyan has been expelled from his party. The decision was announced by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, citing Sengottaiyan's association with ousted leaders as the primary reason for his removal.

Sengottaiyan's expulsion comes shortly after his public appearance with former party members, including ex-Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, during an event in Ramanathapuram district. This meeting was perceived as an act of defiance against the current AIADMK leadership.

The expelled leader was previously warned for demanding the reinstatement of expelled members within the party. His longtime affiliation with AIADMK, which dates back to its founding, adds a layer of complexity to the internal disputes that have split the party's core. As the 2026 Assembly election approaches, the party faces challenges in consolidating its leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025