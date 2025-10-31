AIADMK Expels Senior Leader Sengottaiyan Amidst Internal Party Strife

In a significant turn of events, AIADMK senior leader and Gobichettipalayam legislator K A Sengottaiyan has been expelled from his party. The decision was announced by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, citing Sengottaiyan's association with ousted leaders as the primary reason for his removal.

Sengottaiyan's expulsion comes shortly after his public appearance with former party members, including ex-Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, during an event in Ramanathapuram district. This meeting was perceived as an act of defiance against the current AIADMK leadership.

The expelled leader was previously warned for demanding the reinstatement of expelled members within the party. His longtime affiliation with AIADMK, which dates back to its founding, adds a layer of complexity to the internal disputes that have split the party's core. As the 2026 Assembly election approaches, the party faces challenges in consolidating its leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)