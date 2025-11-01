Cheng Li-wun, Taiwan's new opposition leader, stepped into her role on Saturday, issuing a stern warning about the risk of war with China. She promised to usher in an era of peace with Beijing amid escalating military and political tensions. Cheng leads the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan's largest opposition party, during a time when China's view of the democratically-governed island as part of its territory adds to the strain.

In a speech at a Taipei high school stadium, Cheng described the current period as the 'worst of times' due to grave military threats in the Taiwan Strait and global scrutiny. Despite the KMT's preference for close ties with Beijing, Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rejects China's claims of sovereignty.

Cheng aims to enhance relations with China, unlike her predecessor Eric Chu, who avoided visiting China. President Xi Jinping promptly congratulated Cheng, emphasizing efforts for 'reunification.' The KMT, under Cheng's leadership, is positioned to open a new era of cross-Strait peace, opposing higher defense spending backed by the current U.S.-supported administration led by President Lai Ching-te.

