Pride in Progress: The Bihari Transformation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar highlights the transformation of Bihar under his leadership since 2005, emphasizing improved law and order and societal empowerment. He urges citizens to vote for the NDA in the upcoming assembly elections to continue fostering state development and maintain the pride of being a Bihari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-11-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 10:21 IST
Highlighting a significant transformation in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stated that 'being a Bihari is now a matter of pride' as he urged citizens to vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the forthcoming assembly elections.

In a video message shared on social media, Kumar credited his administration for restoring law and order since coming to power in November 2005, asserting that these efforts have instilled pride among residents. He stressed the progress made under his leadership and called for continued support to sustain development initiatives.

Kumar also spotlighted his government's policies aimed at empowering women, marginalized groups, and backward classes. He appealed to voters to support the NDA for a 'Vikshit Bihar' and continue the 'double-engine' development propelled by both his government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's backing.

