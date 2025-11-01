Increased Pressure on Andrew Mountbatten Windsor Over Epstein Ties

Pressure is mounting on Andrew Mountbatten Windsor as a U.S. congressional committee investigates his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein. Following King Charles's decision to revoke his royal titles, members of the committee have intensified calls for Andrew to disclose his knowledge regarding the Epstein case.

Buckingham Palace maintains that the punitive measures against Andrew were necessary, despite his continued denial of any wrongdoing. The latest developments in the U.S. echo earlier sentiments, with calls for transparency aligning with palace expressions of sympathy for abuse victims.

Democrat members of the House Oversight Committee have notably urged Andrew to voluntarily testify before Congress, offering him the option to appear remotely. The calls are part of a broader quest for justice for survivors and to prevent similar offenses in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)