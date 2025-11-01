Farmers Gagged in Protest: Paddy Procurement Woes in North Kerala

In the northern district of Kerala, farmers led by the BJP staged a unique protest by gagging their mouths with black cloth. The protestors, gathered near Palakkad stadium, voiced concerns over governmental and mill owners' inaction in procuring harvested paddy.

With 45 days elapsed since the harvest, BJP state vice president C Krishnakumar criticized the insufficient response from authorities, despite a recent hike in procurement price, which he deemed inadequate.

The protest also spotlighted the ineffectiveness of meetings led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, which failed to deliver tangible outcomes regarding paddy procurement processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)