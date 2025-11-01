Farmers Gagged in Protest: Paddy Procurement Woes in North Kerala
Farmers led by BJP in North Kerala protested on Saturday, criticizing the government's and mill owners' inaction in procuring paddy. The protest, symbolized by gagged mouths, emphasized the 45-day delay since harvest and insufficient price hikes. BJP's C Krishnakumar highlighted unmet expectations from discussions led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
In the northern district of Kerala, farmers led by the BJP staged a unique protest by gagging their mouths with black cloth. The protestors, gathered near Palakkad stadium, voiced concerns over governmental and mill owners' inaction in procuring harvested paddy.
With 45 days elapsed since the harvest, BJP state vice president C Krishnakumar criticized the insufficient response from authorities, despite a recent hike in procurement price, which he deemed inadequate.
The protest also spotlighted the ineffectiveness of meetings led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, which failed to deliver tangible outcomes regarding paddy procurement processes.
