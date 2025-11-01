Left Menu

Farmers Gagged in Protest: Paddy Procurement Woes in North Kerala

Farmers led by BJP in North Kerala protested on Saturday, criticizing the government's and mill owners' inaction in procuring paddy. The protest, symbolized by gagged mouths, emphasized the 45-day delay since harvest and insufficient price hikes. BJP's C Krishnakumar highlighted unmet expectations from discussions led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 01-11-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 16:17 IST
Farmers Gagged in Protest: Paddy Procurement Woes in North Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the northern district of Kerala, farmers led by the BJP staged a unique protest by gagging their mouths with black cloth. The protestors, gathered near Palakkad stadium, voiced concerns over governmental and mill owners' inaction in procuring harvested paddy.

With 45 days elapsed since the harvest, BJP state vice president C Krishnakumar criticized the insufficient response from authorities, despite a recent hike in procurement price, which he deemed inadequate.

The protest also spotlighted the ineffectiveness of meetings led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, which failed to deliver tangible outcomes regarding paddy procurement processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025