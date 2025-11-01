Left Menu

Border Battleground: BJP vs TMC on India-Bangladesh Fence

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee criticizes BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar for controversial remarks on the India-Bangladesh border, calling it deceptive nationalism. Sarkar's comments spark political tensions, with BJP's leadership scrutinizing the video. The row highlights political divides over national security issues in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-11-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 16:32 IST
Border Battleground: BJP vs TMC on India-Bangladesh Fence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has launched a scathing attack on BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar after his contentious remarks regarding the India-Bangladesh border.

A video purportedly shows Sarkar, during a meeting in his Ranaghat constituency, suggesting the removal of border fencing with Bangladesh if the BJP wins forthcoming assembly elections. Banerjee accused the BJP of hypocrisy while demanding Sarkar's suspension if the party values national integrity.

Sarkar defended his statement, asserting that it was misinterpreted, while the BJP assesses the video before an official response. The issue underscored the deep political tensions over border security in West Bengal.

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025