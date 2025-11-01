Border Battleground: BJP vs TMC on India-Bangladesh Fence

Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has launched a scathing attack on BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar after his contentious remarks regarding the India-Bangladesh border.

A video purportedly shows Sarkar, during a meeting in his Ranaghat constituency, suggesting the removal of border fencing with Bangladesh if the BJP wins forthcoming assembly elections. Banerjee accused the BJP of hypocrisy while demanding Sarkar's suspension if the party values national integrity.

Sarkar defended his statement, asserting that it was misinterpreted, while the BJP assesses the video before an official response. The issue underscored the deep political tensions over border security in West Bengal.