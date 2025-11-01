Left Menu

Pentagon Chief Calls for Unity in Face of Chinese Aggression in South China Sea

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth highlights rising 'destabilising actions' by China in the South China Sea, urging ASEAN countries to strengthen joint capabilities, especially maritime domain awareness, to counter threats. Amid military drills with allies, Hegseth stresses U.S. technological aid and calls for vigilance against Beijing's assertive moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 16:40 IST
Pentagon Chief Calls for Unity in Face of Chinese Aggression in South China Sea
Pete Hegseth

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has criticized China for its increasing 'destabilising actions' in the South China Sea. During talks in Kuala Lumpur, he urged Southeast Asian nations to boost joint maritime surveillance capabilities to tackle Chinese threats.

Hegseth's comments follow a military exercise by Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and the U.S. in the disputed region, sparking Beijing's claim of undermined peace. China asserts sovereignty over most of the sea, clashing with regional nations' economic zones.

As U.S. President Trump suggests resuming nuclear tests, Hegseth stresses America's armed readiness and diplomatic efforts, emphasizing vigilance against China's maneuvers, while reaffirming U.S. allegiance to Indo-Pacific allies.

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025