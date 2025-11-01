Pentagon Chief Calls for Unity in Face of Chinese Aggression in South China Sea

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has criticized China for its increasing 'destabilising actions' in the South China Sea. During talks in Kuala Lumpur, he urged Southeast Asian nations to boost joint maritime surveillance capabilities to tackle Chinese threats.

Hegseth's comments follow a military exercise by Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and the U.S. in the disputed region, sparking Beijing's claim of undermined peace. China asserts sovereignty over most of the sea, clashing with regional nations' economic zones.

As U.S. President Trump suggests resuming nuclear tests, Hegseth stresses America's armed readiness and diplomatic efforts, emphasizing vigilance against China's maneuvers, while reaffirming U.S. allegiance to Indo-Pacific allies.