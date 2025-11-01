Siddaramaiah Stands Firm on Karnataka-Maharashtra Border Dispute

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reiterated that Belagavi remains an inseparable part of Karnataka, countering Maharashtra's claims in a protracted border dispute. He emphasized that the Mahajan Committee's decision is definitive regarding the Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary concerns.

Siddaramaiah highlighted the state's commitment to reinforcing Kannada pride by guaranteeing overlooked issues of pro-Kannada activists, including withdrawing legal cases against them. The Chief Minister also plans to nurture Kannada schools in disputed areas, a testament to his government's resolve.

In addressing bilingual policies, Siddaramaiah expressed personal support but noted the necessity for cabinet discussions to legally codify such changes. His call for Kannada pride included a pledge in support of Kannada language predominance across the state.

