Siddaramaiah Stands Firm on Karnataka-Maharashtra Border Dispute
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah asserts Belagavi's integral status within Karnataka amid a longstanding border dispute with Maharashtra. He emphasizes the finality of the Mahajan Committee report and pledges support for pro-Kannada activists, while advocating for Kannada pride and bilingual policy discussion within the state cabinet.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reiterated that Belagavi remains an inseparable part of Karnataka, countering Maharashtra's claims in a protracted border dispute. He emphasized that the Mahajan Committee's decision is definitive regarding the Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary concerns.
Siddaramaiah highlighted the state's commitment to reinforcing Kannada pride by guaranteeing overlooked issues of pro-Kannada activists, including withdrawing legal cases against them. The Chief Minister also plans to nurture Kannada schools in disputed areas, a testament to his government's resolve.
In addressing bilingual policies, Siddaramaiah expressed personal support but noted the necessity for cabinet discussions to legally codify such changes. His call for Kannada pride included a pledge in support of Kannada language predominance across the state.
