Left Menu

Political Strife in Nuapada: BJP, BJD Leaders Clash as Bypoll Tensions Rise

Tensions are high in Odisha's Nuapada as BJD and BJP leaders clash ahead of the bypolls. An FIR has been filed against two senior BJD leaders for allegedly assaulting a BJP worker. Accusations of harassment and attempts to disrupt political events have further escalated the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuapada | Updated: 01-11-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 22:03 IST
Political Strife in Nuapada: BJP, BJD Leaders Clash as Bypoll Tensions Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Odisha's Nuapada constituency, political tension escalates as senior leaders from BJD and BJP are embroiled in a controversy ahead of the bypolls. An FIR was lodged on Saturday at Komna police station against BJD vice-president Pranab Prakash Das and MLA Adhiraj Panigrahi, over allegations of assaulting a BJP worker, Jitu Adabanga.

The complaint comes amid heightened political maneuvering, with police registration of the case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Disputes have arisen between the parties following a raid on a BJD leader's residence, with accusations of voter influence and intimidation in the air.

Odisha Congress and BJP leaders allege manipulation and repression, with demands for the arrest and removal of accused BJD figures to ensure a fair by-election slated for November 11. The electoral atmosphere remains fraught as both parties call for action from electoral officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025