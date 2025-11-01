Political Strife in Nuapada: BJP, BJD Leaders Clash as Bypoll Tensions Rise
Tensions are high in Odisha's Nuapada as BJD and BJP leaders clash ahead of the bypolls. An FIR has been filed against two senior BJD leaders for allegedly assaulting a BJP worker. Accusations of harassment and attempts to disrupt political events have further escalated the situation.
In Odisha's Nuapada constituency, political tension escalates as senior leaders from BJD and BJP are embroiled in a controversy ahead of the bypolls. An FIR was lodged on Saturday at Komna police station against BJD vice-president Pranab Prakash Das and MLA Adhiraj Panigrahi, over allegations of assaulting a BJP worker, Jitu Adabanga.
The complaint comes amid heightened political maneuvering, with police registration of the case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Disputes have arisen between the parties following a raid on a BJD leader's residence, with accusations of voter influence and intimidation in the air.
Odisha Congress and BJP leaders allege manipulation and repression, with demands for the arrest and removal of accused BJD figures to ensure a fair by-election slated for November 11. The electoral atmosphere remains fraught as both parties call for action from electoral officers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
