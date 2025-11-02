Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Obama calls Mamdani, praises campaign ahead of New York mayoral election

Former Democratic President Barack Obama called New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani Saturday and offered to be a “sounding board” if the 34-year-old frontrunner wins the election.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2025 03:51 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 03:51 IST
UPDATE 1-Obama calls Mamdani, praises campaign ahead of New York mayoral election

Former Democratic President Barack Obama called New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani Saturday and offered to be a "sounding board" if the 34-year-old frontrunner wins the election. He also praised Mamdani's campaign. The call, first reported by the New York Times, was confirmed by Mamdani's spokesperson.

"Zohran Mamdani appreciated President Obama's words of support and their conversation on the importance of bringing a new kind of politics to our city," said Mamdani spokesperson Dora Pekec. Mamdani, a Uganda-born state assembly member, has polled well ahead of his main rival, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, ahead of the November 4 general election.

Cuomo is running as an independent after losing to Mamdani in the Democratic primary. Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa is the Republican nominee. Mamdani shocked political observers on June 24 with a convincing victory in the primary. Since then, his candidacy has won endorsements from party holdouts such as former Vice President Kamala Harris and New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and he has received a steady stream of financial backing from small donors.

Mamdani's policies range from hiking taxes on New York City's wealthiest, raising the corporation tax, freezing stabilized apartment rental rates and increasing publicly subsidized housing, raising worries among the finance community that the city's competitiveness will suffer. His rise presents both risks and rewards for the national Democratic Party, which acknowledges the need to appeal to young voters but could become more vulnerable to Republican attacks due to Mamdani's criticism of Israel and his Democratic socialism.

On Saturday, Obama rallied alongside New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill, who is competing in a closely contested race against Republican Jack Ciattarelli. He also attended a rally for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025