Tragic Blaze in Hermosillo Claims Over 20 Lives

A devastating fire erupted in a store in Hermosillo, Mexico, claiming more than 20 lives and injuring others. President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her condolences and dispatched support teams. Hermosillo's Mayor Antonio Astiazaran confirmed casualties. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the city's fire department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 08:41 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 08:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating fire tore through a store in the northwestern Mexican city of Hermosillo on Saturday, according to President Claudia Sheinbaum. Domestic reports indicate more than 20 fatalities, with additional individuals injured.

President Sheinbaum extended heartfelt condolences to the victims' families via a post on X, though she refrained from confirming specific casualty figures. She has directed the interior minister to deploy support teams to aid families and those injured in the tragic event.

Hermosillo's Mayor, Antonio Astiazaran, acknowledged the loss of life on X. The city's fire department chief stated that the cause of the blaze is presently undetermined, as investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

