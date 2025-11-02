Left Menu

Historic Visit: Syrian President's Landmark Trip to the White House

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is set to make a historic visit to the White House in early November to discuss Syria's reconstruction and forge stronger ties with the U.S. This marks the first official visit by a Syrian president to Washington and aims to lift sanctions and open new diplomatic relations.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will visit the White House in early November, marking a historic moment in Syria-U.S. relations. The visit, confirmed by Syrian Foreign Minister Asad al-Shaibani, aims to discuss the reconstruction of Syria and lift sanctions.

The agenda for Sharaa's visit, expected around November 10, is comprehensive. The discussions with U.S. officials will focus on establishing a strong partnership between the two nations, as stated by U.S. Special Envoy Tom Barrack and a White House official.

No previous Syrian president has made an official trip to Washington. Since taking control from Bashar al-Assad, President Sharaa has sought to restore Syria's diplomatic ties with major world powers. His recent address to the U.N. General Assembly in New York aligns with these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

