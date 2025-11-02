Historic Visit: Syrian President's Landmark Trip to the White House

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will visit the White House in early November, marking a historic moment in Syria-U.S. relations. The visit, confirmed by Syrian Foreign Minister Asad al-Shaibani, aims to discuss the reconstruction of Syria and lift sanctions.

The agenda for Sharaa's visit, expected around November 10, is comprehensive. The discussions with U.S. officials will focus on establishing a strong partnership between the two nations, as stated by U.S. Special Envoy Tom Barrack and a White House official.

No previous Syrian president has made an official trip to Washington. Since taking control from Bashar al-Assad, President Sharaa has sought to restore Syria's diplomatic ties with major world powers. His recent address to the U.N. General Assembly in New York aligns with these efforts.

