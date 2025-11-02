Amit Shah's Power Pledge: A Secure Future or Return of 'Jungle Raj'?

Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the family of RJD leader Lalu Prasad during a rally in Muzaffarpur. He alleged that if Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu's son, takes charge, Bihar would witness the creation of portfolios focusing on murder, kidnapping, and extortion.

Shah emphasized that voting for the NDA would prevent the return of the 'jungle raj' synonymous with the RJD regime. The minister assured that an NDA victory would lead to significant development, including making Bihar flood-free through a new ministry dedicated to flood control.

Promising economic growth, Shah highlighted the NDA's achievements under PM Modi and Bihar's transformation. He mentioned initiatives like a dedicated Vande Bharat train connecting Sitamarhi and Ayodhya, and a mega food park in Muzaffarpur, aiming to bolster the state's prosperity.

