Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Being Controlled by Big Business

Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader, launched a sharp critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that Modi is 'remote controlled' by major business figures and intimidated by former US President Donald Trump. The statements were made at a rally in Begusarai, Bihar.

Gandhi drew contrasts with historical figures, referencing Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent resistance to British colonial rule and Indira Gandhi's defiance against US pressure in 1971. He accused Modi of halting military actions when Trump allegedly intervened and criticized economic policies like GST and demonetization as detrimental to small businesses.

Furthermore, Gandhi stated that Modi's focus is on large corporations, to the detriment of ordinary citizens and claimed electoral tampering in BJP-governed states. He also criticized Modi's encouragement of social media consumption, which he argues distracts youths from pertinent issues like unemployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)