Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Being Controlled by Big Business
Rahul Gandhi criticized PM Narendra Modi, alleging he's influenced by big businesses and fearful of Trump. He highlighted contrasts with Indira Gandhi, who stood firm against US pressure. Rahul claimed Modi prioritizes large corporations and alleged election mismanagement in BJP-run states.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader, launched a sharp critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that Modi is 'remote controlled' by major business figures and intimidated by former US President Donald Trump. The statements were made at a rally in Begusarai, Bihar.
Gandhi drew contrasts with historical figures, referencing Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent resistance to British colonial rule and Indira Gandhi's defiance against US pressure in 1971. He accused Modi of halting military actions when Trump allegedly intervened and criticized economic policies like GST and demonetization as detrimental to small businesses.
Furthermore, Gandhi stated that Modi's focus is on large corporations, to the detriment of ordinary citizens and claimed electoral tampering in BJP-governed states. He also criticized Modi's encouragement of social media consumption, which he argues distracts youths from pertinent issues like unemployment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
If we form govt in Bihar, it will be a govt for all, not for any particular caste: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Begusarai.
PM can do anything for votes; tell him to do yoga, he will do few asanas, Rahul Gandhi claims in Begusarai.
Those sitting in Delhi and making calculations must come to Bihar to see wave: PM Modi at election rally in Arrah.
Deleting voters' names in Bihar amounts to breach of rights, claims Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Begusarai, referring to SIR.
NDA govt played divisive politics, propagated fake nationalism, alleges Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bihar's Begusarai.