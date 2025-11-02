Left Menu

Kerala Education Minister Condemns IUML Leader's Controversial Remarks

Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty criticizes IUML leader P M A Salam's offensive comments against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the signing of an MoU for the PM SHRI scheme. The remarks were denounced as undemocratic and inhumane, with calls for the IUML leadership to issue an apology.

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty condemned remarks made by IUML leader P M A Salam against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, labeling them 'despicable' and demanding an apology from the IUML leadership.

Sivankutty emphasized the need for respect in political discourse, accusing Salam of lacking decency and employing personal attacks instead of issue-based discussions. The minister referred to Salam's comments as reflective of political frustration.

Despite Salam's criticism of the PM SHRI scheme, the state government has halted the MoU with the Centre. The IUML distanced itself from Salam's remarks, emphasizing the importance of courteous political critique.

(With inputs from agencies.)

