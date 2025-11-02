Kerala Education Minister Condemns IUML Leader's Controversial Remarks

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty condemned remarks made by IUML leader P M A Salam against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, labeling them 'despicable' and demanding an apology from the IUML leadership.

Sivankutty emphasized the need for respect in political discourse, accusing Salam of lacking decency and employing personal attacks instead of issue-based discussions. The minister referred to Salam's comments as reflective of political frustration.

Despite Salam's criticism of the PM SHRI scheme, the state government has halted the MoU with the Centre. The IUML distanced itself from Salam's remarks, emphasizing the importance of courteous political critique.

