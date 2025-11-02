Resistance in the Windy City: Chicago's Grassroots Defense Against Immigration Raids

Chicago neighborhoods are uniting in an unprecedented show of resistance against immigration enforcement. Residents have created a 'zone defense' against ICE and CBP raids, employing social media groups to track agents and organize block-by-block protests.

Since the onset of enhanced federal enforcement in September, tensions have escalated in Chicago. Immigration agents have reportedly deployed tear gas and made violent arrests in multiple neighborhoods. In response, protesters and neighborhood groups have rallied, demanding an end to what they see as intimidation tactics.

As federal agents continue their operations, Chicago's community members remain vigilant. Resistance includes confronting agents, coordinating defense posts outside schools, and keeping watch for helicopter surveillance, all insightful of the challenges faced under intense federal scrutiny.

