Aleppo Tensions: Kurdish Resistance and Government Strikes Threaten Ceasefire

Kurdish groups have rejected a ceasefire demand from the Syrian government for their withdrawal from Aleppo amid ongoing strikes and political tension. The violence has highlighted the fragile political landscape in Syria's recovery post-war, with efforts continuing to de-escalate the situation and protect civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:03 IST
Despite a proposed ceasefire, Kurdish groups have refused to vacate their positions in Aleppo, maintaining control over strategic neighborhoods. Tensions escalated as the Syrian government resumed strikes, leading to calls from Western powers to halt the violence.

Since the outbreak of conflict in 2011, Aleppo has remained a pivotal battleground, with recent clashes resulting in the displacement of over 140,000 civilians. The Syrian government's ceasefire proposal called for Kurdish forces to retreat to the northeast, threatening their longstanding control in Aleppo.

International efforts for de-escalation are underway. France and the U.S. are working to mediate, while Turkey warns of potential military action if Kurdish forces fail to comply with integration agreements. The situation remains tense as all parties seek a resolution.

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

