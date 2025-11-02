Nigeria Navigates U.S. Intervention Amid Religious Tensions

Nigeria is open to U.S. intervention in combating Islamist insurgents if its sovereignty is respected, according to Nigerian presidency spokesperson Daniel Bwala. The statement comes in response to former President Donald Trump's remarks suggesting military action due to Christian persecution.

Trump had previously indicated on Saturday that he asked the Defense Department to prepare for swift military involvement in Nigeria if the country failed to address the killing of Christians. Bwala highlighted the importance of discussions between U.S. and Nigerian leaders to seek improved collaborative efforts against terrorism.

President Bola Tinubu countered allegations of religious bias, affirming Nigeria's commitment to religious freedom. Nigeria is a nation of over 200 million, with a predominantly Muslim north and Christian south. The 15-year-old insurgency primarily affects the northeast, mainly impacting Muslims, experts report.

