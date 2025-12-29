Rising Communal Tensions: Congress Demands Action Against Attacks on Christians
Congress leader K C Venugopal has called several attacks on Christians a blatant assault on religious freedom, urging PM Modi to intervene. Venugopal criticized the silence from the government, which he claims emboldened hate-mongers. The BJP dismissed these concerns, accusing Congress of undermining Modi’s outreach efforts.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader K C Venugopal sharply criticized recent incidents targeting Christians, describing them as an attack on India's core values of religious freedom and constitutional rights. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Venugopal urged action to prevent further violence.
Venugopal highlighted troubling incidents across multiple states, where mobs linked to right-wing groups reportedly disrupted Christmas festivities. These attacks have raised communal tensions, overshadowing the festive spirit and prompting concerns about rising intolerance.
While the Congress condemns the government's silence, the BJP dismissed the allegations, labeling them as efforts to discredit Modi's outreach to Christian communities. The ruling party suggested focusing instead on regional violence against Christians by local political entities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
