Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tactics: A Double-Edged Sword in Foreign Policy

President Trump has wielded tariffs as a key tool in both his economic agenda and foreign policy, using them to pressure countries on various issues. However, the Supreme Court is set to decide if he's overstepped federal law, potentially limiting his use of these trade barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 18:55 IST
Trump's Tariff Tactics: A Double-Edged Sword in Foreign Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has employed tariffs as a formidable strategy in his economic and foreign policy arsenals, deploying them to press other nations on various fronts.

However, this week marks a pivotal moment as the Supreme Court deliberates whether Trump has exceeded the scope of federal law with his aggressive tariff initiatives. The outcome of the case could curtail a key component of his foreign policy.

The White House is advocating for Trump's expansive use of tariffs, emphasizing the power vested in him by Congress under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The Court's impending decision could have vast implications for global trade diplomacy and the U.S. economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025