Trump's Tariff Tactics: A Double-Edged Sword in Foreign Policy

President Donald Trump has employed tariffs as a formidable strategy in his economic and foreign policy arsenals, deploying them to press other nations on various fronts.

However, this week marks a pivotal moment as the Supreme Court deliberates whether Trump has exceeded the scope of federal law with his aggressive tariff initiatives. The outcome of the case could curtail a key component of his foreign policy.

The White House is advocating for Trump's expansive use of tariffs, emphasizing the power vested in him by Congress under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The Court's impending decision could have vast implications for global trade diplomacy and the U.S. economy.

