Karnataka's D K Shivakumar Rallies for Bihar's Mahagathbandhan

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar urged Bengaluru businesses to grant leave to employees from Bihar to vote in the Assembly polls. Advocating for the Mahagathbandhan, Shivakumar emphasized its necessity for Bihar's progress and hinted at a possible campaign trip to the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-11-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 21:04 IST
Shivakumar
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar called upon local businesses and establishments in Bengaluru to offer three to four days of leave to employees hailing from Bihar, allowing them to participate in the upcoming Assembly polls in their home state.

As the Karnataka Congress President, Shivakumar addressed Bihari residents in Bengaluru, urging them to support the Mahagathbandhan alliance, led by the RJD and Congress, as the best hope for Bihar's development. The elections are poised over two phases in early November, crucial for unseating the ruling NDA.

He remarked on the hard work and bilingual nature of Bihari migrants and promised to aid in establishing an association office in Bengaluru. With speculations of a political shift in Karnataka, Shivakumar remains focused on the Mahagathbandhan victory, even contemplating a campaign visit to Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

