PM Modi's Bold Rhetoric Shakes Bihar Campaign
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of submitting to the RJD's demands under duress, using strong language to suggest coercion with an 'unlicensed gun' metaphor. Addressing rallies, he critiqued both parties' alliances and highlighted NDA's vision for a prosperous, secure Bihar, contrasting it with alleged opposition misrule.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, campaigning vigorously in Bihar, accused the Congress of reluctantly agreeing to the RJD's leadership demands under coercion, using the metaphor of an 'unlicensed gun' for emphasis.
Addressing large rallies, Modi criticized the opposition alliances, underscoring the RJD's reputed strongarm tactics and the strained relationships within the opposition bloc.
Promising a continued 'upright' government under the NDA, Modi reiterated his commitment to building a developed Bihar, contrasting this with the alleged chaotic governance of the 'jungle raj' era.
