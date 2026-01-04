Amit Shah lists out BJP, NDA's wins since 2024; says its now the turn of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-01-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 18:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Amit Shah lists out BJP, NDA's wins since 2024; says its now the turn of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah exhorts party workers to take a vow to ensure 'massive' majority in poll-bound TN, West Bengal.
Amit Shah's Bold Prediction for NDA's Tamil Nadu and West Bengal Triumph
Mamata Banerjee Demands Halt to West Bengal Electoral Roll Revision
Opposition Leader Challenges West Bengal's Top Cop Over EC's Wake-up Call
BJP Leader's Controversial Statement Sparks Political Furore in West Bengal