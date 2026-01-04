Writing is on the wall; NDA govt going to form govt in April in TN, says Amit Shah.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-01-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 18:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Writing is on the wall; NDA govt going to form govt in April in TN, says Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Tamil Nadu
- NDA
- government
- political
- elections
- strategy
- BJP
- victory
- April
ALSO READ
Political Storm Brews over Voter Roll Death in Kolkata
OPEC+ Maintains Oil Production Amid Political Tensions
Tripura CM Rallies Support for BJP Amid Upcoming Tribal Council Elections
Gold and Silver Trade Volatility Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Corruption Allegations and Political Clash Over VB-G RAM G Scheme