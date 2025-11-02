Trump Secures Xi's Assurances on Taiwan Amid US-China Trade Tensions

During recent talks in South Korea, President Donald Trump revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping assured him China would not attempt to unify Taiwan with the mainland while Trump remains in office. Although Taiwan was not a central topic in the discussions, US-China trade tensions were a focus.

Trump voiced confidence in an excerpt from a CBS '60 Minutes' interview, stating that China's leadership had repeatedly promised refraining from any moves toward Taiwan during his presidency. The US continues to monitor potential military actions by China against Taiwan.

The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act guides US policy, ensuring Taiwan's self-defense capability. While the Act does not require US military intervention, it dissuades unilateral status changes by Beijing. When asked if the US would defend Taiwan, Trump's response was ambiguous, maintaining longstanding strategic ambiguity.

