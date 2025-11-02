Left Menu

Trump Secures Xi's Assurances on Taiwan Amid US-China Trade Tensions

President Trump has received guarantees from Chinese President Xi Jinping that China will not pursue unification with Taiwan while Trump is in office. Despite Taiwan not being a focus in their recent discussion in South Korea, Trump remains confident China will refrain from any military action on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 02-11-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 22:57 IST
Trump Secures Xi's Assurances on Taiwan Amid US-China Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During recent talks in South Korea, President Donald Trump revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping assured him China would not attempt to unify Taiwan with the mainland while Trump remains in office. Although Taiwan was not a central topic in the discussions, US-China trade tensions were a focus.

Trump voiced confidence in an excerpt from a CBS '60 Minutes' interview, stating that China's leadership had repeatedly promised refraining from any moves toward Taiwan during his presidency. The US continues to monitor potential military actions by China against Taiwan.

The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act guides US policy, ensuring Taiwan's self-defense capability. While the Act does not require US military intervention, it dissuades unilateral status changes by Beijing. When asked if the US would defend Taiwan, Trump's response was ambiguous, maintaining longstanding strategic ambiguity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025