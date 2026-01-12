U.S. Military Action in Mexico: Off the Table for Now
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the possibility of U.S. military action in Mexico has been ruled out, following a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. Sheinbaum emphasized the importance of collaboration within the framework of Mexican sovereignty during her morning press conference.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has confirmed that U.S. military intervention in Mexico is not currently on the agenda. Her statement comes after a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, during which military action was discussed and subsequently declined by Mexico.
In a morning press conference, Sheinbaum explained her decision to decline Trump's offer, emphasizing that collaboration between the two countries must remain respectful of Mexico's sovereignty.
'We continue to collaborate within the framework of our sovereignty,' Sheinbaum stated, underscoring the importance of maintaining national autonomy while working with international partners.
Sheinbaum Stands Firm on Sovereignty: No U.S. Military Intervention in Mexico
