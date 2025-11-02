Political Tensions Surge as Bihar Heads to Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Patna on Sunday following election rallies in Arah and Nawada, drawing attention due to the absence of Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Accompanying PM Modi were BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

Amid the political jostling, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the NDA of sidelining CM Kumar, challenging his leadership and questioning his awareness of the NDA's manifestos. Modi countered by emphasizing policies geared towards benefiting small farmers, promising additional financial aid under the 'Kapurgari Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi', stirring political discourse.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a fierce critique of the RJD, warning of a return to 'jungle raj' if Tejashwi Yadav assumes power. The heated exchanges continued as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted PM Modi over alleged external influences and criticized economic decisions favoring certain industrialists, adding to the multicornered contest as Bihar heads into the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)