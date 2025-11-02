Left Menu

Political Tensions Surge as Bihar Heads to Polls

As Bihar gears up for elections, tensions intensify with a significant political rally involving Prime Minister Modi and the absence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, amid escalating allegations of neglect from the NDA. Meanwhile, the campaign heats up with accusations, promises for farmers, and a backdrop of controversial arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 22:57 IST
Political Tensions Surge as Bihar Heads to Polls
PM Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Patna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Patna on Sunday following election rallies in Arah and Nawada, drawing attention due to the absence of Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Accompanying PM Modi were BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

Amid the political jostling, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the NDA of sidelining CM Kumar, challenging his leadership and questioning his awareness of the NDA's manifestos. Modi countered by emphasizing policies geared towards benefiting small farmers, promising additional financial aid under the 'Kapurgari Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi', stirring political discourse.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a fierce critique of the RJD, warning of a return to 'jungle raj' if Tejashwi Yadav assumes power. The heated exchanges continued as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted PM Modi over alleged external influences and criticized economic decisions favoring certain industrialists, adding to the multicornered contest as Bihar heads into the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025