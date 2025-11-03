Chormara Village Celebrates First Peaceful Vote After 25 Years, Freed from Naxal Grip

In a historic moment, Chormara village in Bihar's Jamui district is witnessing a peaceful voting process for the first time in over 25 years after being declared free from Naxal influence. Polling Station 220, located at Chormara Primary School, now allows residents to cast their votes locally, marking a major step in eliminating Naxalism.

Previously, security concerns forced voters to journey approximately 22 kilometers to Koywa School in the Barhat block to exercise their franchise. The establishment of a new polling station within the village has generated excitement, reducing travel distance by over 20 kilometers. Residents are hopeful that the end of Naxal dominance will bring much-needed development, including improved roads and electrification.

Resident Sitaram Kora expressed relief, noting previous conditions under Naxalite control were dire, with residents being kidnapped and coerced into joining the organization. Such activities included the execution of supposed police informants in kangaroo courts. As a result, elections in the area were impossible, with attempts to run for office in 2004 thwarted as the situation worsened. Reflecting on the violent past, another local, Sahodri Devi, recounted witnessing numerous killings. For her, the eradication of Naxal presence signifies a new beginning, with hopes for infrastructure development now that peace has been restored.

Neighboring areas like Gurmaha, Jamunia, Bichlatola, and Hanumanthan are also shedding Naxalite influence. The Jamui Assembly constituency, part of the Jamui Lok Sabha seat and home to Chormara, holds significance in the upcoming second phase of Bihar Assembly elections on November 11. Meanwhile, the contest in Jamui is set as a triangular battle among BJP's Shreyasi Singh, RJD's Mohammad Shamsad Alam, and Jan Suraaj Party's Anil Prasad Sah, with both opposition parties aiming to unseat the incumbent BJP MLA.