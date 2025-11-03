Ajit Pawar Rallies NCP for Local Body Polls Push

Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the NCP chief, convened key meetings with district and block committees in Mumbai. The objective was to fortify the party structure ahead of local body polls.

The discussions evaluated organizational roles and sought better alignment between state and district leaders. This effort aims to ensure major wins in the upcoming elections, as emphasized by the NCP in their statement.

NCP state president Sunil Tatkare addressed the concerns of grassroots representatives, promising support through surveys and campaign resources. Tatkare highlighted that these meetings promote continuous party communication and efficient handling of local issues.

