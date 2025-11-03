Left Menu

Amit Shah Credits Modi-Nitish for Transforming Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ending 'jungle raj' in Bihar. He dismissed attempts by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Sonia Gandhi to promote their successors. Shah emphasized the removal of illegal infiltrators and noted Bihar's newfound naxal-free status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:14 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a rally held in Sitamarhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for liberating the state from what he termed as 'jungle raj' and curbing dynastic politics. Shah directed sharp criticism at RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav and Congress, accusing them of attempting to install their offspring in positions of power.

Reiterating his earlier remarks, Shah criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent political campaign, labeling it a 'ghuspaithia bachao yatra'. He underscored the need to eliminate Bangladeshi infiltrators from Bihar's voter rolls, blaming them for depriving locals of essential resources and employment opportunities.

The Home Minister highlighted the significant progress in making Bihar naxal-free, allowing voting to extend until 5 pm during the upcoming state assembly elections. Shah attributed this change to the effective governance of the Modi-Nitish alliance. Bihar's assembly elections are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

