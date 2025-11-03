Amit Shah Credits Modi-Nitish for Transforming Bihar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ending 'jungle raj' in Bihar. He dismissed attempts by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Sonia Gandhi to promote their successors. Shah emphasized the removal of illegal infiltrators and noted Bihar's newfound naxal-free status.
- Country:
- India
In a rally held in Sitamarhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for liberating the state from what he termed as 'jungle raj' and curbing dynastic politics. Shah directed sharp criticism at RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav and Congress, accusing them of attempting to install their offspring in positions of power.
Reiterating his earlier remarks, Shah criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent political campaign, labeling it a 'ghuspaithia bachao yatra'. He underscored the need to eliminate Bangladeshi infiltrators from Bihar's voter rolls, blaming them for depriving locals of essential resources and employment opportunities.
The Home Minister highlighted the significant progress in making Bihar naxal-free, allowing voting to extend until 5 pm during the upcoming state assembly elections. Shah attributed this change to the effective governance of the Modi-Nitish alliance. Bihar's assembly elections are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kharge Criticizes Modi and Kumar Over 'Jungle Raj' Remarks and Election Strategies
Even police were not safe during RJD's 'jungle raj', DSP Satyapal Singh was murdered in Saharsa as he acted against lawlessness: PM Modi.
PM, Shah keep talking about 'jungle raj'; what did NDA do for Bihar in last 20 yrs, asks Cong prez Mallikarjun Kharge in Vaishali rally.
This election for future of Bihar, fight between development and 'jungle raj': Amit Shah in virtual address to Gopalganj rally.
Efforts underway to bring back 'jungle raj' with new faces: Amit Shah attacks RJD in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.