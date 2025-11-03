Left Menu

Controversial Election Sparks Unrest as Tanzania's President Sworn In

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan was officially sworn in after a disputed election marked by violence and protests. Opposition candidates were barred, leading to unrest. High tensions remain, impacting daily life and international relations, with calls for peace from regional leaders and criticism of the election's legitimacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dodoma | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:33 IST
  • Tanzania

Amid controversy, Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan was inaugurated on Monday following an election that barred key opposition candidates and triggered widespread protests. The restricted ceremony took place in Dodoma, notably away from the traditional public stadium settings.

Tensions simmer in Dar es Salaam as opposition-led protests have led to business shutdowns and empty streets, highlighting public dissent against perceived electoral injustices. The unrest has resulted in delayed university reopenings and disrupted internet services.

The opposition party, Chadema, rejected the election outcome, claiming it was riddled with violence, as international figures urge peace and dialogue. Border closures and halted trade with Kenya further underscore the election's regional implications.

