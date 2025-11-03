Controversial Election Sparks Unrest as Tanzania's President Sworn In

Amid controversy, Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan was inaugurated on Monday following an election that barred key opposition candidates and triggered widespread protests. The restricted ceremony took place in Dodoma, notably away from the traditional public stadium settings.

Tensions simmer in Dar es Salaam as opposition-led protests have led to business shutdowns and empty streets, highlighting public dissent against perceived electoral injustices. The unrest has resulted in delayed university reopenings and disrupted internet services.

The opposition party, Chadema, rejected the election outcome, claiming it was riddled with violence, as international figures urge peace and dialogue. Border closures and halted trade with Kenya further underscore the election's regional implications.

