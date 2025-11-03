Modi Launches Verbal Assault on RJD-Congress Alliance in Bihar Rally

In a fiery campaign rally in Bihar's Katihar district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the RJD-Congress alliance, accusing its leaders of perpetuating corruption and hindering development. Modi took aim at RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, suggesting he was attempting to hide the alleged misdeeds of his father, Lalu Prasad.

Modi went on to underscore the RJD's past record of stalling vital development projects when it was in power, claiming it pressured the Congress-led UPA government to halt progress. He asserted that the NDA is committed to fostering growth and development, contrasting it with the opposition, which he depicted as promoters of lawlessness.

The Prime Minister's rhetoric extended to issues of national security, with him castigating the RJD-Congress for perceived leniency towards infiltrators. He used his platform to highlight alleged failures of the alliance and to galvanize support for the NDA in the upcoming assembly elections, emphasizing the achievements of women during his governance.

