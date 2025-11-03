Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Criticizes BJP's Double Standards and Eyes By-Election Wins

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticizes the BJP for its double standards on dynastic politics and confirms his party's active participation in upcoming by-elections. The National Conference is evaluating involvement in a Supreme Court case on Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood restoration. Reservation has emerged as a contentious issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:42 IST
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah accused the BJP of employing double standards in politics, especially regarding dynastic practices within their party, while attacking opponents for the same. Abdullah made this assertion during a press briefing.

Speaking on the upcoming by-elections, Abdullah expressed optimism about his party, the National Conference, winning both the Budgam and Nagrota assembly seats. He stated that legal advisors are examining the possibility of joining the Supreme Court proceedings on the statehood restoration matter. He criticized the BJP's approach to reservations, highlighting ongoing disputes and opposition concerns over increased quotas for various communities.

Abdullah also touched on other pressing issues, such as the flood relief package, revealing that a memorandum has been submitted to the Centre, focusing on damages in Jammu. His government aims to align the reservation system with the Supreme Court's directives, ensuring that reservation levels do not exceed 50 percent.

