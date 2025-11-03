Omar Abdullah Criticizes BJP's Double Standards and Eyes By-Election Wins

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah accused the BJP of employing double standards in politics, especially regarding dynastic practices within their party, while attacking opponents for the same. Abdullah made this assertion during a press briefing.

Speaking on the upcoming by-elections, Abdullah expressed optimism about his party, the National Conference, winning both the Budgam and Nagrota assembly seats. He stated that legal advisors are examining the possibility of joining the Supreme Court proceedings on the statehood restoration matter. He criticized the BJP's approach to reservations, highlighting ongoing disputes and opposition concerns over increased quotas for various communities.

Abdullah also touched on other pressing issues, such as the flood relief package, revealing that a memorandum has been submitted to the Centre, focusing on damages in Jammu. His government aims to align the reservation system with the Supreme Court's directives, ensuring that reservation levels do not exceed 50 percent.

(With inputs from agencies.)