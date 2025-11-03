Left Menu

Andrej Babis's Power Play: A New Coalition on the Horizon

Populist billionaire and former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party forms a coalition with fringe right-wing parties, including the Motorists party and SPD, aiming for a political comeback with promises to increase spending and challenge EU climate and migration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:43 IST
Andrej Babis's Power Play: A New Coalition on the Horizon
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Populist billionaire Andrej Babis has taken a significant step towards political resurgence by forming a coalition with fringe right-wing parties in the Czech Republic. On Monday, Babis's ANO party sealed a coalition deal aimed at reshaping the political landscape.

The coalition includes sceptics of climate change from the Motorists party and the far-right SPD party, both of which are known for their anti-European Union and anti-NATO stance. This alliance marks a pivotal moment in Babis's bid to return to power.

The 71-year-old former prime minister's campaign focuses on increasing spending and opposing EU policies on climate and migration, signaling a potential shift in the country's political direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025