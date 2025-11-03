Andrej Babis's Power Play: A New Coalition on the Horizon
Populist billionaire and former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party forms a coalition with fringe right-wing parties, including the Motorists party and SPD, aiming for a political comeback with promises to increase spending and challenge EU climate and migration policies.
- Country:
- Czechia
Populist billionaire Andrej Babis has taken a significant step towards political resurgence by forming a coalition with fringe right-wing parties in the Czech Republic. On Monday, Babis's ANO party sealed a coalition deal aimed at reshaping the political landscape.
The coalition includes sceptics of climate change from the Motorists party and the far-right SPD party, both of which are known for their anti-European Union and anti-NATO stance. This alliance marks a pivotal moment in Babis's bid to return to power.
The 71-year-old former prime minister's campaign focuses on increasing spending and opposing EU policies on climate and migration, signaling a potential shift in the country's political direction.
(With inputs from agencies.)