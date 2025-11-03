Andrej Babis's Power Play: A New Coalition on the Horizon

Populist billionaire Andrej Babis has taken a significant step towards political resurgence by forming a coalition with fringe right-wing parties in the Czech Republic. On Monday, Babis's ANO party sealed a coalition deal aimed at reshaping the political landscape.

The coalition includes sceptics of climate change from the Motorists party and the far-right SPD party, both of which are known for their anti-European Union and anti-NATO stance. This alliance marks a pivotal moment in Babis's bid to return to power.

The 71-year-old former prime minister's campaign focuses on increasing spending and opposing EU policies on climate and migration, signaling a potential shift in the country's political direction.

