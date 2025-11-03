Left Menu

Political Battle Heats Up: Accusations Fly in Nuapada Bypoll

BJD president Naveen Patnaik accuses BJP of betrayal and 'candidate chori' ahead of Nuapada bypoll. Patnaik calls for votes for BJD's Snehanini Chhuria, slamming BJP's governance. The bypoll is a triangular contest among BJD, BJP, and Congress, with voting scheduled for November 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuapada | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political strategy ahead of the Nuapada bypoll, BJD president Naveen Patnaik launched sharp accusations against the ruling BJP, alleging betrayal and 'candidate chori'—or stealing candidates. The statement comes as BJD is mobilizing support for its candidate, Snehangini Chhuria, in the upcoming state legislature contest.

Addressing a crowd in Komna block, Patnaik emphasized the supposed shortcomings of the BJP administration. He accused the BJP of being more focused on propaganda than on substantive development, citing examples from Nuapada, where he claims progress has stalled under BJP rule.

The bypoll, prompted by the demise of late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, will see a three-way battle as BJP fields Jay Dholakia, and Congress introduces Ghasiram Majhi. Patnaik's comments are particularly timely, highlighting the political tension as voting day approaches on November 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

