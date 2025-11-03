Political Battle Heats Up: Accusations Fly in Nuapada Bypoll

In a heated political strategy ahead of the Nuapada bypoll, BJD president Naveen Patnaik launched sharp accusations against the ruling BJP, alleging betrayal and 'candidate chori'—or stealing candidates. The statement comes as BJD is mobilizing support for its candidate, Snehangini Chhuria, in the upcoming state legislature contest.

Addressing a crowd in Komna block, Patnaik emphasized the supposed shortcomings of the BJP administration. He accused the BJP of being more focused on propaganda than on substantive development, citing examples from Nuapada, where he claims progress has stalled under BJP rule.

The bypoll, prompted by the demise of late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, will see a three-way battle as BJP fields Jay Dholakia, and Congress introduces Ghasiram Majhi. Patnaik's comments are particularly timely, highlighting the political tension as voting day approaches on November 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)