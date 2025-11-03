Historic Exchange: Ceasefire Yields Progress Amidst Prolonged Conflict

Israel, on Monday, handed over the bodies of 45 Palestinians, marking a step toward peace after Hamas returned the remains of three hostages, including soldiers who fell during the October 7, 2023, attack. This exchange, part of a US-brokered ceasefire—perhaps the most severe in the Israel-Hamas conflict—has seen 270 Palestinian bodies returned since its initiation on October 10.

Complications hamper progress; the Gaza Health Ministry reported only 75 body identifications, hindered by absent DNA testing kits. Photos released aim to aid families in recognition. Meanwhile, two ex-Israeli military officials face arrest over leaked scandalous military footage, further intensifying the nation's political tensions.

Efforts to ensure Gaza's stabilization include forming an international peacekeeping force. Conversations around Hamas' disarmament and governance continue while international entities, led by the UK, push for expedited humanitarian aid. Concurrently, Gaza prepares to launch a large-scale vaccination campaign despite logistical hurdles in accessing medical supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)