Left Menu

Historic Exchange: Ceasefire Yields Progress Amidst Prolonged Conflict

In a significant step towards peace, Israel and Hamas have resumed exchanging hostages and remains in a US-brokered ceasefire. Amidst the military’s arrests of two former generals, international momentum builds for peacekeeping and humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza, highlighting ongoing challenges in disarmament and governance within the conflict zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:07 IST
Historic Exchange: Ceasefire Yields Progress Amidst Prolonged Conflict

Israel, on Monday, handed over the bodies of 45 Palestinians, marking a step toward peace after Hamas returned the remains of three hostages, including soldiers who fell during the October 7, 2023, attack. This exchange, part of a US-brokered ceasefire—perhaps the most severe in the Israel-Hamas conflict—has seen 270 Palestinian bodies returned since its initiation on October 10.

Complications hamper progress; the Gaza Health Ministry reported only 75 body identifications, hindered by absent DNA testing kits. Photos released aim to aid families in recognition. Meanwhile, two ex-Israeli military officials face arrest over leaked scandalous military footage, further intensifying the nation's political tensions.

Efforts to ensure Gaza's stabilization include forming an international peacekeeping force. Conversations around Hamas' disarmament and governance continue while international entities, led by the UK, push for expedited humanitarian aid. Concurrently, Gaza prepares to launch a large-scale vaccination campaign despite logistical hurdles in accessing medical supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025