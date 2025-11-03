Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes Modi with 'Ministry of Insults' Jab

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for diverting attention from major issues like unemployment and corruption by accusing opposition leaders of disrespect. She mocked the government for prioritizing accusations over governance, and highlighted unmet promises, especially concerning employment, social security, and economic transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharsa | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:46 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes Modi with 'Ministry of Insults' Jab
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing address at rallies in Bihar, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frequent claims of disrespect, suggesting a new 'Ministry of Insults' to handle such accusations.

Vadra accused the government of deflecting from serious issues like unemployment and governance to focus on political rivalries. She questioned the establishment's priorities, pointing to Modi's accusations against opposition leaders instead of discussing developmental plans.

She further criticized the NDA government's employment initiatives and electoral practices, pledging substantial welfare measures and reforms if her party came to power. Her promises included social security and job creation, aiming to address youth migration and economic challenges in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025