Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes Modi with 'Ministry of Insults' Jab
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for diverting attention from major issues like unemployment and corruption by accusing opposition leaders of disrespect. She mocked the government for prioritizing accusations over governance, and highlighted unmet promises, especially concerning employment, social security, and economic transparency.
In a scathing address at rallies in Bihar, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frequent claims of disrespect, suggesting a new 'Ministry of Insults' to handle such accusations.
Vadra accused the government of deflecting from serious issues like unemployment and governance to focus on political rivalries. She questioned the establishment's priorities, pointing to Modi's accusations against opposition leaders instead of discussing developmental plans.
She further criticized the NDA government's employment initiatives and electoral practices, pledging substantial welfare measures and reforms if her party came to power. Her promises included social security and job creation, aiming to address youth migration and economic challenges in Bihar.
Bihar's youth forced to leave state as unemployment rampant, job-creating PSUs being given to BJP's corporate friends, alleges Priyanka.
PM speaks on unnecessary issues, doesn't utter word on corruption, misrule of NDA govt in Bihar: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Saharsa.