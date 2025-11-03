Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes Modi with 'Ministry of Insults' Jab

In a scathing address at rallies in Bihar, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frequent claims of disrespect, suggesting a new 'Ministry of Insults' to handle such accusations.

Vadra accused the government of deflecting from serious issues like unemployment and governance to focus on political rivalries. She questioned the establishment's priorities, pointing to Modi's accusations against opposition leaders instead of discussing developmental plans.

She further criticized the NDA government's employment initiatives and electoral practices, pledging substantial welfare measures and reforms if her party came to power. Her promises included social security and job creation, aiming to address youth migration and economic challenges in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)