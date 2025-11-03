Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Rallies in Bihar: NDA's Strategic Campaign Push
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta campaign for NDA candidates across Bihar ahead of the state assembly elections. Over three days, she will participate in public meetings and roadshows in key constituencies. Gupta, selected after BJP's Delhi win, targets the trader and migrant communities.
- Country:
- India
In a crucial bid to bolster support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in poll-bound Bihar, Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, commenced her three-day campaign tour across the state.
Gupta, who embarked on her journey Monday night, is set to rally in over 15 constituencies, including significant regions such as Siwan and Gaya City. Her agenda includes both public meetings and dynamic roadshows aimed at capturing the voter's attention.
Significantly, Gupta's presence in Bihar underlines the BJP's strategic focus, as she also reaches out to the trader and migrant communities, continuing her outreach efforts initiated in Delhi during the Chhatt festival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Pollution Shocker: AAP vs. BJP in Heated Exchange
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Slams EC and BJP Over Voter Disenfranchisement Concerns in West Bengal
Omar Abdullah Criticizes BJP's Double Standards and Eyes By-Election Wins
Allegations Against BJP MLA Trigger Controversy in Himachal Pradesh
Congress Accuses BJP of Vote Theft Amid Accusations