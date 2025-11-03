Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Rallies in Bihar: NDA's Strategic Campaign Push

In a crucial bid to bolster support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in poll-bound Bihar, Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, commenced her three-day campaign tour across the state.

Gupta, who embarked on her journey Monday night, is set to rally in over 15 constituencies, including significant regions such as Siwan and Gaya City. Her agenda includes both public meetings and dynamic roadshows aimed at capturing the voter's attention.

Significantly, Gupta's presence in Bihar underlines the BJP's strategic focus, as she also reaches out to the trader and migrant communities, continuing her outreach efforts initiated in Delhi during the Chhatt festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)