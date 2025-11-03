Left Menu

Unexpected Praise: Yameen Commends India on Maldives Victory Day

Pro-China former Maldives president Yameen hailed India on Victory Day for its help in foiling a 1988 coup. Despite his previous 'India Out' campaign, Yameen acknowledged India's crucial support. This marks a shift from his earlier anti-India stance, reflecting changing political dynamics in the Maldives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Male | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:38 IST
Unexpected Praise: Yameen Commends India on Maldives Victory Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ghana

In a surprising turn of events, the Maldives' pro-China former president, Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom, lauded India's critical assistance in thwarting a foreign mercenary-backed coup in 1988. The event, commemorated as Victory Day on November 3, serves as a poignant reminder of the crucial support Delhi extended to Male during its darkest hour.

Victory Day, which marks the thwarting of the deadliest terror attack in Maldives' history aimed at toppling then-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, is celebrated for both the bravery of Maldivian soldiers and the indispensable aid from India. Yameen's unexpected commendation has taken many by surprise, given his infamous past campaign urging the withdrawal of Indian military presence.

The coup attempt saw nineteen locals, including eight soldiers, lost in the violent affair, but timely intervention by Indian forces, deployed within nine hours by the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, was pivotal in its failure. The evolving political landscape, marked by President Muhammad Muizzu's softened stance towards India, signifies a renewed diplomatic relationship, underscored by substantial economic aid from India in times of financial crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025