In a surprising turn of events, the Maldives' pro-China former president, Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom, lauded India's critical assistance in thwarting a foreign mercenary-backed coup in 1988. The event, commemorated as Victory Day on November 3, serves as a poignant reminder of the crucial support Delhi extended to Male during its darkest hour.

Victory Day, which marks the thwarting of the deadliest terror attack in Maldives' history aimed at toppling then-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, is celebrated for both the bravery of Maldivian soldiers and the indispensable aid from India. Yameen's unexpected commendation has taken many by surprise, given his infamous past campaign urging the withdrawal of Indian military presence.

The coup attempt saw nineteen locals, including eight soldiers, lost in the violent affair, but timely intervention by Indian forces, deployed within nine hours by the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, was pivotal in its failure. The evolving political landscape, marked by President Muhammad Muizzu's softened stance towards India, signifies a renewed diplomatic relationship, underscored by substantial economic aid from India in times of financial crisis.

