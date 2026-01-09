Left Menu

Manchester City Secures Antoine Semenyo in Major Transfer Coup

Manchester City signed Ghana winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in a high-profile transfer until 2031. Semenyo, the Premier League's third-highest scorer this season, cost City £65 million amid competition. The versatile winger joins a star-studded City team aiming to bridge a six-point gap to Arsenal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:15 IST
Manchester City Secures Antoine Semenyo in Major Transfer Coup

In a stunning January transfer, Manchester City successfully signed Ghanaian winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, securing the deal until 2031. Semenyo, the Premier League's third-highest scorer this season, was acquired for a hefty £65 million, with City outbidding other top clubs eyeing the talent.

This 26-year-old winger, known for his dual-flank versatility and scoring ability, is anticipated to significantly enhance City's title aspirations. With 10 goals and three assists already in the season, Semenyo joins a formidable attacking lineup poised to close the six-point gap behind league leaders Arsenal.

Expressing his excitement about joining City, Semenyo praised the club's high standards under manager Pep Guardiola. City's director of football, Hugo Viana, hailed Semenyo's quality and potential, eager to witness his growth. City's next challenge is the upcoming FA Cup match against Exeter City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyber Fraudsters Arrested in Village Bank Account Scam

Cyber Fraudsters Arrested in Village Bank Account Scam

 India
2
Trump Cancels Second Wave of Attacks on Venezuela Amid Cooperation

Trump Cancels Second Wave of Attacks on Venezuela Amid Cooperation

 Global
3
Bone-Chilling Winds Sweep Through Jharkhand

Bone-Chilling Winds Sweep Through Jharkhand

 India
4
Odisha Expands Subhadra Scheme to Benefit Women

Odisha Expands Subhadra Scheme to Benefit Women

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026