In a stunning January transfer, Manchester City successfully signed Ghanaian winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, securing the deal until 2031. Semenyo, the Premier League's third-highest scorer this season, was acquired for a hefty £65 million, with City outbidding other top clubs eyeing the talent.

This 26-year-old winger, known for his dual-flank versatility and scoring ability, is anticipated to significantly enhance City's title aspirations. With 10 goals and three assists already in the season, Semenyo joins a formidable attacking lineup poised to close the six-point gap behind league leaders Arsenal.

Expressing his excitement about joining City, Semenyo praised the club's high standards under manager Pep Guardiola. City's director of football, Hugo Viana, hailed Semenyo's quality and potential, eager to witness his growth. City's next challenge is the upcoming FA Cup match against Exeter City.

