Dilip Walse Patil Announces Unofficial Local Election Dates in Maharashtra

Senior NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil has unofficially announced dates for local body and municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra, despite no formal declaration from the Election Commission. The elections are suggested for December and January, ahead of the Supreme Court's January 2026 deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:48 IST
In a surprising development, Senior NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil has announced tentative dates for local body and municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra. This announcement has stirred interest as the Election Commission has yet to release an official schedule.

Dilip Walse Patil, part of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra's BJP-headed Mahayuti government, suggested that Zilla Parishad elections may occur on December 15, with municipal elections possibly following on January 15.

The Supreme Court had earlier set January 31, 2026, as the final deadline for these long-delayed elections. Patil's announcement has been widely circulated in a viral video, prompting widespread reaction and speculation in political circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

