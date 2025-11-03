Dilip Walse Patil Announces Unofficial Local Election Dates in Maharashtra

In a surprising development, Senior NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil has announced tentative dates for local body and municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra. This announcement has stirred interest as the Election Commission has yet to release an official schedule.

Dilip Walse Patil, part of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra's BJP-headed Mahayuti government, suggested that Zilla Parishad elections may occur on December 15, with municipal elections possibly following on January 15.

The Supreme Court had earlier set January 31, 2026, as the final deadline for these long-delayed elections. Patil's announcement has been widely circulated in a viral video, prompting widespread reaction and speculation in political circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)