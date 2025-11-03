Dynasty Politics Allegations Shake AIADMK Leadership
Expelled AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan accused party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of practicing dynasty politics and alleged the involvement of family members. Sengottaiyan was removed from the party for anti-party activities. A senior AIADMK leader dismissed the claims as baseless and having an ulterior motive.
On Monday, expelled leader K A Sengottaiyan accused AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of indulging in dynasty politics, alleging interference from his family. Sengottaiyan described Palaniswami as the 'real traitor' following his removal from AIADMK for supposed anti-party activities.
He claimed that family politics thrived within both DMK and, under Palaniswami's leadership, AIADMK. Sengottaiyan emphasized his commitment to strengthening the party despite internal challenges.
A senior AIADMK leader countered these allegations, labeling them as baseless and motivated by an 'ulterior motive.' Sengottaiyan's expulsion occurred after his presence at significant political events alongside ousted leaders Panneerselvam, Dhinakaran, and a subsequent meeting with V K Sasikala.
