Dynasty Politics Allegations Shake AIADMK Leadership

On Monday, expelled leader K A Sengottaiyan accused AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of indulging in dynasty politics, alleging interference from his family. Sengottaiyan described Palaniswami as the 'real traitor' following his removal from AIADMK for supposed anti-party activities.

He claimed that family politics thrived within both DMK and, under Palaniswami's leadership, AIADMK. Sengottaiyan emphasized his commitment to strengthening the party despite internal challenges.

A senior AIADMK leader countered these allegations, labeling them as baseless and motivated by an 'ulterior motive.' Sengottaiyan's expulsion occurred after his presence at significant political events alongside ousted leaders Panneerselvam, Dhinakaran, and a subsequent meeting with V K Sasikala.

