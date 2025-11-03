Left Menu

BJP Alleges Vote Fraud via Fake Documents in West Bengal

The BJP claims irregularities in voter registration documents in West Bengal, alleging officials are complicit in illegal document issuance. They demand stringent scrutiny during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to maintain authenticity. They highlight concerns over the use of false certificates to benefit infiltrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to ensure transparency in electoral rolls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged on Monday significant irregularities in the voter registration process in West Bengal. The party claims multiple documents, essential for voter identification, were issued and authenticated under questionable circumstances.

A delegation, which included BJP's West Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb, pressed the Election Commission to intensify scrutiny during the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. They emphasize the need to investigate reports of violence and intimidation by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) against opposition supporters.

The BJP asserts that state initiatives have issued documents without proper verification, aiding illegal infiltration. Party in-charge Amit Malviya highlighted instances of unauthorized documents being circulated, undermining the state's electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

