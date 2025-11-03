Narendra Modi's Fierce Attack on INDIA Bloc Sparks Political Furore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the opposition INDIA bloc, particularly targeting RJD and Congress. He accused candidate Tejashwi Yadav of hiding Lalu Prasad's 'sins' while alleging opposition ties with extremists. The remarks stirred reactions from political rivals, escalating tensions in Bihar's pre-election atmosphere.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the INDIA opposition bloc during rallies in Bihar on Monday, aiming particularly at the RJD and Congress. He claimed that the opposition's chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, was concealing the 'sins' of his father, Lalu Prasad, from election materials.
Modi also took a dig at the so-called 'royal families' of the Congress and RJD, accusing them of prioritizing foreign celebrations over visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The jibe was perceived as a veiled reference to viral videos of Prasad celebrating Halloween.
The remarks ignited strong responses from Yadav, Misa Bharti, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who disputed Modi's comments and questioned his leadership approach, intensifying the heated pre-election discourse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congressional Alert Mistake Highlights Media Sensitivity
Delhi's AQI Clash: Sirsa Blames Congress and AAP Amid Rising Pollution Concerns
BJP Targets Congress Over Tharoor's Dynastic Politics Comments
Political Power Play in Bihar: BJP vs. Congress
BJP's Trivedi Criticizes Congress's Kharge for Remarks Against Modi