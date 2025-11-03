Left Menu

Narendra Modi's Fierce Attack on INDIA Bloc Sparks Political Furore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the opposition INDIA bloc, particularly targeting RJD and Congress. He accused candidate Tejashwi Yadav of hiding Lalu Prasad's 'sins' while alleging opposition ties with extremists. The remarks stirred reactions from political rivals, escalating tensions in Bihar's pre-election atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharsa | Updated: 03-11-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:29 IST
Narendra Modi's Fierce Attack on INDIA Bloc Sparks Political Furore
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the INDIA opposition bloc during rallies in Bihar on Monday, aiming particularly at the RJD and Congress. He claimed that the opposition's chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, was concealing the 'sins' of his father, Lalu Prasad, from election materials.

Modi also took a dig at the so-called 'royal families' of the Congress and RJD, accusing them of prioritizing foreign celebrations over visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The jibe was perceived as a veiled reference to viral videos of Prasad celebrating Halloween.

The remarks ignited strong responses from Yadav, Misa Bharti, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who disputed Modi's comments and questioned his leadership approach, intensifying the heated pre-election discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025