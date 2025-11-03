Left Menu

Rajasthan Mourns Loss of Assembly Speaker's Wife

Indira Devnani, wife of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, passed away in Jaipur after a cardiac arrest. Her last rites will be held in Ajmer. The state's political leaders, including the Governor and Chief Minister, expressed their condolences on her passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-11-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:46 IST
Rajasthan Mourns Loss of Assembly Speaker's Wife
  Country:
  • India

In Jaipur, Indira Devnani, the wife of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, passed away on Monday following a cardiac arrest. She was receiving treatment at Man Singh Hospital (SMS) after collapsing at her residence.

Indira Devnani passed in the hospital's emergency department, with her last rites set for Tuesday at the Rishi Ghati crematorium in Ajmer. The news of her passing prompted a wave of condolences from notable figures.

Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot extended their sympathies in the wake of this loss. The state mourns the departure of Indira Devnani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

