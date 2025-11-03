Rajasthan Mourns Loss of Assembly Speaker's Wife

In Jaipur, Indira Devnani, the wife of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, passed away on Monday following a cardiac arrest. She was receiving treatment at Man Singh Hospital (SMS) after collapsing at her residence.

Indira Devnani passed in the hospital's emergency department, with her last rites set for Tuesday at the Rishi Ghati crematorium in Ajmer. The news of her passing prompted a wave of condolences from notable figures.

Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot extended their sympathies in the wake of this loss. The state mourns the departure of Indira Devnani.

(With inputs from agencies.)