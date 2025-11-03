Iraq's Strategic Path: Weapon Control and Foreign Troop Withdrawal

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani of Iraq has reiterated his intention to bring all weaponry under state jurisdiction. However, he emphasizes that this goal can only be accomplished if the U.S.-led coalition, perceived by certain Iraqi factions as an occupying force, exits the country by the projected date of September 2026.

The premier outlined a phased withdrawal plan agreed upon by the U.S. and Iraq, with complete troop removal set for 2026. This initiative is seen as a step towards disarming Iran-backed militias amidst pressure from the U.S., while ensuring no external factions lead Iraq into conflict.

Economically, Iraq seeks robust U.S. investment, highlighted by major deals with companies such as GE, Chevron, and ExxonMobil. Sudani, facing elections, touts these as evidence of economic progress despite the nation's fiscal constraints.

