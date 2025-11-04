Left Menu

Trump's Funding Threat Amid NYC Mayoral Race Tensions

In a political clash, Donald Trump threatens to cut federal funds for New York City if Democrat Zohran Mamdani wins the mayoral election, urging a vote for independent candidate Andrew Cuomo instead. Mamdani, leading the polls, faces attacks for his Democratic socialism, affecting both local and national politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 04:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 04:47 IST
In a new development in the New York City mayoral race, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he would restrict federal funding for the city if Democrat Zohran Mamdani is elected mayor on Tuesday. Trump pushed his supporters to back Andrew Cuomo, the former Governor, who is now running as an independent.

Trump warned that a Mamdani victory would result in only the minimum federal funds necessary being allocated, accusing Mamdani, a self-identified democratic socialist, of leaning towards communism. While Mamdani is leading in polls against Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa, Trump's statement intensifies the already heated election.

Mamdani's win in the Democratic primary shocked many and could alter the Democratic Party's national strategy as it tries to balance progressive appeals with the cautious finance sector. Trump's threats of cutting federal funds continue his pattern established in office to control local governance on issues like climate change and social policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

