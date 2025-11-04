Left Menu

The Legacy of Kim Yong Nam: North Korea's Diplomatic Figurehead

Kim Yong Nam, a prominent figure in North Korean diplomacy and the only non-Kim family member as head of state, passed away. Known for his ceremonial role and pivotal diplomatic engagements from 1998 to 2019, he helped shape North Korea's foreign relations under three leaders. A state funeral will be held.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 06:25 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 06:25 IST
Kim Yong Nam, a key figure in North Korea's diplomatic landscape and the sole non-family member to serve as the country's nominal head of state, has passed away at the age of 97. This news was confirmed by state media KCNA on Tuesday.

As chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly and a seasoned diplomat, Kim Yong Nam was a central figure during critical diplomatic events between 1998 and his retirement in 2019. Although his role was largely ceremonial, his influence among North Korean diplomats was significant, said Michael Madden, a North Korea leadership expert from the Stimson Center.

Kim Yong Nam's career spanned across the leadership of three Kims, where he notably avoided political purges, a rare feat in North Korean politics. He continued his diplomatic engagements under Kim Jong Un and played a visible role at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. A state funeral is scheduled, according to KCNA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

