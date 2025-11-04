Zohran Mamdani: NYC Mayoral Hopeful Faces Political Crossfire
Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist and New York State Assembly member, is the leading candidate in the race for NYC Mayor. With endorsements and criticisms from political heavyweights like Trump and Obama, Mamdani proposes transformative policies for affordable living, promising bold changes to benefit all New Yorkers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-11-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 09:08 IST
New York City braces for a historic mayoral election, with Zohran Kwame Mamdani, the favored candidate of Indian descent, poised to succeed outgoing Mayor Eric Adams.
Mamdani's campaign, marked by proposals to reduce living costs, faces heavy scrutiny, drawing endorsements and critiques from political figures such as Donald Trump and Barack Obama.
With polling set to close, New Yorkers prepare to decide between Mamdani, independent Andrew Cuomo, and Republican Curtis Sliwa in a race that has stirred national interest and local debates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Gifts: South Korea's Generosity to Xi Jinping and Donald Trump
PM lacks courage to confront Donald Trump over claims that US stopped India-Pak conflict, alleges Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Nalanda.
PM lacks courage to confront Donald Trump over claims that US stopped India-Pak conflict: Rahul
PM lacks courage to confront Donald Trump over claims that US stopped India-Pak conflict: Rahul
PM lacks courage to confront Donald Trump over claims that US stopped India-Pak conflict: Rahul