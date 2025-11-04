Zohran Mamdani: NYC Mayoral Hopeful Faces Political Crossfire

New York City braces for a historic mayoral election, with Zohran Kwame Mamdani, the favored candidate of Indian descent, poised to succeed outgoing Mayor Eric Adams.

Mamdani's campaign, marked by proposals to reduce living costs, faces heavy scrutiny, drawing endorsements and critiques from political figures such as Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

With polling set to close, New Yorkers prepare to decide between Mamdani, independent Andrew Cuomo, and Republican Curtis Sliwa in a race that has stirred national interest and local debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)