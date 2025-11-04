Left Menu

Zohran Mamdani: NYC Mayoral Hopeful Faces Political Crossfire

Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist and New York State Assembly member, is the leading candidate in the race for NYC Mayor. With endorsements and criticisms from political heavyweights like Trump and Obama, Mamdani proposes transformative policies for affordable living, promising bold changes to benefit all New Yorkers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-11-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 09:08 IST
Zohran Mamdani: NYC Mayoral Hopeful Faces Political Crossfire
Zohran Mamdani

New York City braces for a historic mayoral election, with Zohran Kwame Mamdani, the favored candidate of Indian descent, poised to succeed outgoing Mayor Eric Adams.

Mamdani's campaign, marked by proposals to reduce living costs, faces heavy scrutiny, drawing endorsements and critiques from political figures such as Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

With polling set to close, New Yorkers prepare to decide between Mamdani, independent Andrew Cuomo, and Republican Curtis Sliwa in a race that has stirred national interest and local debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025