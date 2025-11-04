Uncertainty Grips Global Markets Amid Tech Highs and Policy Ambiguities
Global markets are experiencing uncertainty despite tech-driven stock rallies in Tokyo and Taipei. Investors are cautious due to profit-locking and ambiguous economic signals. Profits surged in South Korea, but European and U.S. futures declined. Economic data, impacted by the U.S. government shutdown, leaves investors waiting for upcoming reports.
Despite fresh record highs in Tokyo and Taipei's tech-driven stock rallies, uncertainty prevails in global markets. Investors adopted a cautious stance, turning into sellers to secure profits amid an uncertain environment influenced by U.S. economic policies and data suspensions due to the government shutdown.
South Korean investors capitalized on a 2.8% surge in the KOSPI index, marking an all-time peak. Meanwhile, European and U.S. futures saw declines, and investors were left to analyze private surveys as critical U.S. data was unavailable. The manufacturing sector depicted a grim outlook, compounded by tariffs intended to stimulate it.
The tech sector remained a focal point, highlighted by Amazon's massive cloud deal with OpenAI and mixed signals regarding Nvidia chip availability. These developments and upcoming statements from key European financial leaders are expected to impact market sentiments in the following days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
